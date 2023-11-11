Most parts of Karnataka to receive heavy rains today: IMD

North Karnataka districts of Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Vijayapura are going to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning.

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains on Saturday across Karnataka.

The state capital, Bengaluru, will also receive heavy rains.

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are going to witness rains with thunder and lightning.

The central Karnataka districts of Davanagere, Chitradurga, south Karnataka districts of Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Mandya, Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Kodagu are going to receive good rainfall.

North Karnataka districts of Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Vijayapura are going to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning.

