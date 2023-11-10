SC refuses to interfere with HC’s interim order staying proceedings against Shivakumar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court interim order staying proceedings against Congress leader DK Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma refused to interfere with the Karanataka HC order, observing it was interim in nature.

“The impugned order being interim in nature, we are not inclined to interfere with the same, more, particularly when the petitioner, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has already filed an application for vacation of the stay granted in the impugned order passed by the High Court,” the court said.

However, the top court requested that the High Court may hear and dispose of the application filed by the CBI seeking vacation of stay and the appeal pending before it as expeditiously as possible, preferably within two weeks.

“The special leave petition stands disposed of accordingly,” the court said.

The CBI has filed an appeal against the Karnataka High Court order dated June 12 and sought to stay on the investigation in the disproportionate assets case. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for CBI, urged the bench to vacate the stay.

The CBI is probing a case against Shivakumar for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Earlier, Income Tax conducted a search against him.