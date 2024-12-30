Most shocking eviction of Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal or Eisha?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is inching closer to its grand finale which is set to take place on January 19 and the tension inside the house is reaching a boiling point. Any elimination at this stage is sure to shock both the housemates and the viewers, as no one wants to walk out of the competition after making it so close to the finish line.

This week, seven contestants — Eisha Singh, Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Shrutika Arjun are in the danger zone.

Double Elimination On Cards?

According to reliable sources, the makers are planning a dramatic twist with a shocking double elimination this week and one eviction is likely to happen mid-week.

Gear up for the most shocking eviction in #BiggBoss18 — Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) December 30, 2024

Rajat Dalal’s Game Over?

Fans and avid followers of the show have already begun speculating about who might bid adieu to the house this week. Among the nominated contestants, Rajat Dalal and Eisha Singh’s names have emerged as the most discussed potential evictions.

Rajat Dalal, in particular, has become the center of speculation. Many believe that the makers are unlikely to push him into the top 5, leading to predictions that he might be shown the exit door this week through housemates’ votes. If true, his elimination would undoubtedly leave fans stunned, as Rajat has been a significant contributor to the house’s dynamics throughout the season.

Eisha Singh, on the other hand, has also garnered considerable attention, with fans debating whether her journey might come to an unexpected end. Known for her strong gameplay and fan following, her potential elimination would indeed be a game-changer.

Let’s wait and see. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.