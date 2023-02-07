Mother, 7 children die in house fire in France

Just after midnight on Monday, the blaze ripped through a two-story house in the city of Charly-sur-Marne, Xinhua news agency reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 7th February 2023 7:31 am IST
Mother, 7 children die in house fire in France
Photo: SaudiDCD_En/Twitter

Paris: A mother and her seven children aged between 2 and 14 died in a house fire in France’s northern department of Aisne, the local prefecture confirmed in a press release.

Just after midnight on Monday, the blaze ripped through a two-story house in the city of Charly-sur-Marne, Xinhua news agency reported.

A firefighter could rescue a severely burnt man, who was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, the prefecture said, adding that his condition was not life-threatening.

Also Read
India, France, UAE unveil plan for cooperation under trilateral framework

However, the rescue teams found eight dead bodies – that of a woman in her 40s and her seven children.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In 2013, five children aged between 2 and 9 were killed in a fire in Saint-Quentin, also in the department of Aisne, local media reported.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 7th February 2023 7:31 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button