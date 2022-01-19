Mother, four kids found dead in Delhi

New Delhi: A woman and her four children were found dead in the national capital’s Shahdara area, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara district), R. Sathiyasundaram, said that a PCR call was received at around 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday, stating that four to five people are lying unconscious on the fifth floor of a building in Old Seema Puri area.

On reaching the spot, the police found four persons dead — the woman and her three kids.

As the police inquired, it was found that six persons — Mohit Kalia, 35, his wife Radha, 30, two daughters aged 11 and 4 and two sons aged 8 and 3 — had shifted to the one-room rented accommodation just a day ago.

When Mohit woke up in the morning, he found his wife and the three kids dead after which he rushed his youngest son to a nearby hospital where he was also declared brought dead.

The officials told IANS that prima facie it looks like the cause of the deaths was due to suffocation as a fireplace was found just next to the dead bodies.

“There was no ventilation inside the room,” said the officials.

A forensic team has reached the spot to collect crucial evidences.

“Further probe is on,” the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the actual cause of the deaths can be ascertained once the reports are received, the DCP informed.