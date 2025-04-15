‘Motivated, baseless’: India rejects Pakistan’s comments on Waqf Amendment Act

New Delhi: India on Tuesday strongly rejected Pakistan’s criticism of the Waqf Amendment Act and said Islamabad should look into its own “abysmal” record in protecting the rights of minorities instead of preaching to others.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described Pakistan’s comments on the law as “motivated and baseless”, asserting that the neighbouring country has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India.

“We strongly reject the motivated and baseless comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India,” Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson was responding to media queries regarding comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act.

“Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India,” he said.

“Pakistan would do better to look at its own abysmal record when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities, instead of preaching to others,” Jaiswal added.