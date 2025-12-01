Motorist held for assaulting traffic policeman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A traffic constable was allegedly assaulted by a motorist while on duty at Kothapet junction in Saroornagar. The incident came to light on Sunday, November 30.

According to police, the motorist identified as Bharath, was allegedly angry after a challan was issued for riding without a helmet.

About 15 minutes later, Bharat returned to the spot, attacked traffic constable identified as Apparao, and damaged the tab being used for checking.

Residents caught the motorist and handed him over to the police. According to Saroornagar circle inspector Saidi Reddy, the incident occurred on November 26. After Apparao stopped Bharat for not wearing a helmet. Following the incident Apparao was admitted to a near by hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Saroornagar police said, “Bharat has been arrested under section 121(1) of the BNS. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Cherlapalli jail.”