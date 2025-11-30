Telangana excise dept seizes 40 liquor bottles in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise officials seized 40 bottles of liquor, brought from Goa and Delhi, in Shamshabad on Sunday, November 30.

Based on a tip-off, the excise officials conducted a vehicle inspection and intercepted two cars. As many as 28 liquor bottles were seized from one car, and 12 from another.

The arrested persons and the seized liquor bottles were handed over to the Meerpet excise station.

Also Read Telangana excise department seizes 107 non duty liquor bottles

On November 10, the Telangana excise department seized 107 bottles of non-duty-paid liquor in Shamshabad.

They were accompanied by Excise and Enforcement Director Shanavas Kasim Rangareddy, Deputy Commissioner Dasharath, and Assistant Commissioner R Kishan.