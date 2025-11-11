Telangana excise department seizes 107 non duty liquor bottles

The liquor bottles were seized following a raid by the District Task Force and Chevella excise staff, who carried out raids.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th November 2025 11:01 am IST
Liquor bottles seized in Hyderabad
Liquor bottles seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department seized 107 bottles of non-duty-paid liquor in Shamshabad on Monday, November 10.

The liquor bottles were seized following a raid by the District Task Force and Chevella excise staff, who carried out raids. They were accompanied by Excise and Enforcement Director Shanavas Kasim Rangareddy, Deputy Commissioner Dasharath, and Assistant Commissioner R Kishan.

192 liquor bottles seized

On November 5, the Telangana excise department sesized 192 liquor bottles from Phaadi Shareef. According to a press release, officials received a tip-off that illegal liquor from Goa, Delhi, and Pondicherry was transported and sold in Telangana.

Acting on this, the Rangareddy enforcement team conducted inspections and issued notices to 20 people found to possess a large number of the bottles.

