Mouni Roy confirms split with Suraj Nambiar after 4 years

Hyderabad: Actor Mouni Roy has officially confirmed her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar after days of rumours on social media. The couple shared a joint statement on Thursday and requested privacy during this difficult phase of their lives.

In the statement, Mouni and Suraj revealed that they have mutually decided to part ways after carefully reflecting on their changing personal priorities. They said the decision was taken with respect and understanding for each other.

Mouni Roy Requests Privacy

Mouni also expressed disappointment over the way some sections of the media covered their personal life. The actress said several false stories and misleading narratives were being spread about their relationship.

Sharing the note on social media, Mouni requested everyone to maintain dignity and avoid spreading fake stories about her or Suraj. She asked the media and fans to respect their privacy while they deal with the situation privately.

The couple stated that they are taking time to address matters amicably and peacefully. They also mentioned that they want to move forward in life without unnecessary public attention.

In their statement, Mouni and Suraj clarified that many reports circulating online do not reflect the truth about their relationship. They criticised attempts to sensationalise their private lives through rumours and fictional stories.

The duo further shared that they wish to cherish their friendship in the future despite choosing separate paths. They thanked fans and well-wishers for their continued support and understanding.

Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Love Story

For those unaware, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar met through common friends and dated for several years before making their relationship public. The couple tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in a grand ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

Over the years, Mouni often shared glimpses of their life together on social media, making them one of the popular celebrity couples among fans.