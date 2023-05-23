Mouni Roy makes her Cannes debut in a yellow gown, pics inside

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 16 to May 27, 2023

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Updated: 23rd May 2023 12:25 pm IST
Mouni Roy (Instagram)

Cannes: Actor Mouni Roy, on Monday, dropped pictures of her first look as she made her debut in the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Mouni took to Instagram and posted several pictures from her Cannes photoshoot and wrote, “Bonjour Cannes.”
She looked gorgeous in a yellow Atelier Zuhra gown with sunglasses and a necklace.

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mouni said, ” I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform. “

Prior to Mouni, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur and Sapna Choudhary marked their debut at Cannes.

Sara and Mrunal undoubtedly deserve appreciation for bringing a desi touch to the French town.

