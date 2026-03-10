Mountain highway linking Indore and Hyderabad to be completed by December

According to officials, the construction on the 33.40-km stretch of the highway between Tejaji Nagar in Indore and Balwada in Khargone district is challenging, as it passes through rugged hilly terrain and steep ghats.

Published: 10th March 2026 11:49 am IST
Representational image

Indore: The construction of an ambitious highway on a corridor connecting Madhya Pradesh’s financial capital Indore to Hyderabad will be completed by December this year, with the work involving three tunnels carved through mountains, officials said.

These tunnels will spare motorists from taking steep, narrow, and risky roads, ensuring safe and smooth traffic on the highway, they said.

The opening of the four-lane highway on the busy interstate route will also reduce road accidents and traffic, and cut down travel time, the officials said.

The Indore-Ichhapur National Highway being built in Madhya Pradesh would be completed by December this year, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regional officer Shravan Kumar Singh told reporters on Monday, March 9, after inspecting the construction work.

He said that the four-lane highway will facilitate travel between Indore and Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga.

“This highway will also facilitate vehicular movement between Indore and Hyderabad via Jalgaon in Maharashtra,” Singh added.

According to officials, the construction on the 33.40-km stretch of the highway between Tejaji Nagar in Indore and Balwada in Khargone district is challenging, as it passes through rugged hilly terrain and steep ghats.

Three tunnels, including the 575-metre-long Bherughat tunnel, 550-metre-long Choral Ghat tunnel, and 480-metre-long Baigram tunnel, are being constructed using modern electronic blasting technology to eliminate the ghat section and improve road safety, they said.

