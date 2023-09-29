Mourning family beaten for objecting to DJ music during Pune Ganeshotsav

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident, a bereaved family here was allegedly assaulted by a group of men after they objected to playing DJ music during a Ganeshotsav celebration and procession, the Pune Police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Monday when an immersion procession taken out by a local Ganeshotsav Mandal was passing by the Shindewadi neighbourhood in the Somatne Phata area of this twin city of Pune.

A local resident, Sunil P. Shinde along with his family said that they had recently lost their minor 16-year-old son and were in mourning, hence requested the procession to stop the deafening DJ music.

Apparently angered by this plea, some of the people in the procession pounced upon the Shinde family, dragged and brutally assaulted them fists, kicks, sticks and rods before running away from there.

At least three of the Shinde family members – Ganesh, Surekha, Sadashiv, and two others, suffered head injuries and admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The following day Sunil P. Shinde lodged a complaint with the Talegaon-Dabhade Police Station which swung into action.

“We have booked and arrested 21 persons in connection with the violence and are investigating further in the matter,” said a police official.

The accused have been charged under various sections pertaining to rioting, violence, illegal assembly, conspiracy, attempt to hurt, etc. of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

The incident has evoked strong reactions on social media with many appealing for a sensitive approach in such situations and not to indulge in violence.