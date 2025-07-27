Movie magic gets bigger with new formats in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Watching movies in Hyderabad is about to become even more exciting. As more people want a better cinema experience, theatres in the city are upgrading. From bigger screens to better sound and clearer pictures, movie halls are adding new technology to make your visit more enjoyable.

People are now okay with spending a bit more for comfort and quality. So, cinemas are planning these upgrades around big movie releases to bring in more crowds. Here’s a look at what’s coming soon.

ART Cinemas to Launch EPIQ Format

ART Cinemas in Vanasthalipuram, started by actor Ravi Teja and Asian Cinemas, will bring the EPIQ screen format on July 31, 2025. It will open with the movie Kingdom and give people in the eastern part of Hyderabad a new way to enjoy films.

AMB Cinemas Adds New HDR Projector

AMB Cinemas in Kondapur, owned by Mahesh Babu and the Asian Group, is adding a new HDR Barco projector in August 2025. This upgrade will happen just before War 2 releases on August 14. The new projector will make the screen brighter with better contrast and color.

PVR Inorbit Brings P[XL] Format

By December 2025, PVR Inorbit in Cyberabad will launch its P[XL] premium large-screen format. This will be a great option for movie fans in one of the city’s busiest tech areas.

Dolby Cinema Coming to Allu Cineplex

Allu Arjun’s Allu Cineplex in Kokapet will open in January 2026 with a Dolby Cinema screen. This is one of the best formats in India and will likely become a big hit in Hyderabad’s fast-growing western areas.

A New Era for Movie Lovers

These new formats show that theatres are working hard to keep movie watching fun and special. With better screens and sound, going to the cinema will feel like an event again. Get ready, Hyderabad, your movie nights are about to get a big upgrade.