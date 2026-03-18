Moving car catches fire in Telangana’s Kamareddy, no injuries

The vehicle in question was a CNG car, and smoke started billowing from it while on the Kamareddy-Sircilla road.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th March 2026 5:40 pm IST
Moving car cauthes fire near the outskirts of Ghanpur village located in Machareddy mandal, Kamareddy district.
Moving car cauthes fire near the outskirts of Ghanpur village located in Machareddy mandal, Kamareddy district.

Hyderabad: A moving car suddenly caught fire while travelling near the outskirts of Ghanpur village located in Machareddy mandal, Kamareddy district, on Wednesday, March 18.

The driver of the car, identified as Srinivas Goud, was able to make it out in time and escaped without injury. The vehicle in question was a CNG car, and smoke started billowing from it while on the Kamareddy-Sircilla road, prompting Goud to pull over on the side of the road.

A video of the incident shows the car completely engulfed in flames with thick smoke rising from it. Police and fire personnel arrived at the spot and doused the fire, preventing further accidents. The car, however, was burnt to a shell.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Machareddy Police have summoned Srinivas Goud to register a complaint and will file a case based on his statement. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th March 2026 5:40 pm IST

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