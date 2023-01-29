MP: Bajrang Dal workers arrested for slogans against Prophet get bail

The four Bajrang Dal men who were arrested on Thursday for raising derogatory slogans against Prophet Muhammed in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, were granted bail by a sessions court on Sunday.

The Bajrang Dal workers were protesting against the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie ‘Pathaan’ on January 25 in front of a cinema hall.

They shouted provocative slogans like, “Mohammed tere baap ka naam ‘Jai..” and “Desh ke gaddaro ko…“.

The news of the protest soon spread in the city irking many local Muslims who took to the streets opposing the slogans against the Prophet.

Four of them were arrested by the police under sections 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 505 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.