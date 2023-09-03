MP CM in panic mode ahead of polls, launching unsustainable schemes: Surjewala

Nadda's arrival is a good omen which means the defeat of BJP, he added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd September 2023 9:07 pm IST
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala calls Bommai govt in Karnataka 'most corrupt'
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala

Bhopal: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday alleged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has gone into “panic mode” ahead of the assembly elections and making a slew of announcements by mortgaging state properties.

“Shivraj Singh is in panic mode. The BJP’s situation can be described in three words: cracking, disintegrating and breaking. Hence, they are announcing things in a hurry by mortgaging property of the state,” Surjewala told reporters here.

He said even the BJP government knows that whatever they are promising (various schemes) cannot be sustained for more than two months.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Congress appoints Surjewala in charge of poll-bound MP, Ajai Rai as UP unit chief

“How can a person who has committed sins for 18 years repent in 30 days? People and Lord Mahakal will give a reply to these sins,” he said.

On the launch of BJP’s Jan Ashirvad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, which was flagged off by party chief JP Nadda on Sunday, Surjewala said, “Nadda was rejected by the people in his home state (Himachal Pradesh) where a Congress government was formed”.

Nadda’s arrival is a good omen which means the defeat of BJP, he added.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due later this year.

“Instead of seeking votes, BJP leaders should apologise to the public for ruining Madhya Pradesh in 18 years,” Surjewala said as he cited data on suicide by farmers in MP, state debt, crime against women and Dalits, and corruption charges.

He claimed Congress is returning to power in MP as people are now aware that they were cheated in the last 18 years under the BJP government.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd September 2023 9:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button