MP CM Mohan Yadav mocks Rahul Gandhi for picking Raebareli LS seat

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for picking Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli seat to contest the Lok Sabha election.

Chief Minister Yadav said that the Wayanad MP “ran away from Amethi fearing defeat and shifted to Raebareli”.

“After being defeated in Amethi last time, Rahul Gandhi ran to Kerala (Wayanad) and now he is going to be defeated in Raebareli as well. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has run away from the battlefield,” he added.

Taking jibe, Madhya Pradesh BJP President V.D. Sharma said that the Congress is “making all efforts to save its top brass”.

Sharma said that the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family have lost their ground in Uttar Pradesh like in any other part of the country.

“This time, the ground has slipped in Wayanad too, so he (Rahul Gandhi) is preparing to run away from there and is looking for a ground in Raebareli. But the ground of Raebareli has already slipped. So wherever he comes from, this time Rahul Gandhi’s defeat is certain,” Sharma added.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed his nomination papers from Raebareli in the presence of his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Robert Vadra were also present there.

Rahul Gandhi will take on BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh.

K.L. Sharma, a close aide of the Nehru-Gandhi family, who has been fielded against Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi, also filed his nomination papers on Friday.