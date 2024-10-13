MP: CRPF jawan killed, 4 injured in accident at Balaghat

Bhopal: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and four others were injured when their patrolling vehicle hit a tree in Naxalite-affected Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, October 13 police said.

Tarkeshwar (22), a native of Dhamtari in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, was killed on the spot, and four others sustained injuries, Balaghat Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh told PTI.

Also Read Hyderabad: Four held for Rs 5 cr extortion while posing as naxalites

The injured, including inspector Umesh (30), assistant sub-inspectors Yadunandan Paswan (57), Birju Das (44), and jawan Rakesh Yadav (30), is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gondia district in neighbouring Maharashtra, he said.

Singh said the victims belonging to the 7th D Company 4 of the CRPF were out on a patrol task when their SUV rammed into a tree near Kudan village, about 100 km from the district headquarters.

The driver of the hired private vehicle fled the scene after the accident, he said.