MP: Dalit family seeks CM’s permission for mass suicide after assault

Kolkata: A Dalit family in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district has staged a silent protest, seeking permission for mass suicide inside a hospital where they were receiving treatment after an alleged caste-based attack.

The family, residing in Dasia village, said the assault stemmed from a dispute on February 26 over a chickpea crop. The victim, Premchand Mogiya, claimed that villagers Mohan Singh and Babu Singh assaulted his daughter and used casteist remarks against her.

They told local media that the officials at the police station delayed registering a first information report (FIR) despite lodging a complaint. Later, the family was reportedly pressured into withdrawing it.

They said the accused attacked them again on March 15, even after filing a complaint. The men reportedly assaulted them with sticks, leaving Mogiya, his wife, Mohanbai, and daughter, Neetu, severely injured.

They alleged that the police are actively providing protection to the accused.

Victims claim police inaction

The victims are currently undergoing treatment at a district hospital, where they have raised placards drawing attention to caste atrocities committed against them. They said the fear might force them to leave the village.

“Stop atrocities against Dalits,” “Stop hooliganism under police protection,” “Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ji, give us justice or allow us to commit mass suicide,” “Because of police protection to casteist goons, we may have to abandon our home and land,” the placards read.

The victims levelled serious allegations against Neemuch Police and said the authorities had not appropriately applied the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act initially.

They deliberately ignored the serious charges and registered a weaker case, the family members said.

Police deny allegations

Police officials have refuted the allegations, saying no such protection was given to the accused.

“No protection is being given to the accused. At the time of the initial complaint, there was no assault reported, so we tried to resolve the matter,” Station House Officer Shabbi Mew told reporters.

“The FIR was registered after the assault and SC/ST Act was added once the caste certificate was provided,” the police said.