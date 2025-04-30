MP: Dalit groom attacked for riding horse during wedding procession

A Dalit groom was allegedly attacked with stones while riding a horse during his wedding procession in Mokhra village of Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district, police said.

The groom, Jitendra Ahirwar, was participating in the traditional Rach ceremony when a group of villagers reportedly stopped him and objected to him riding a horse. A video of the attack has since gone viral, drawing widespread public condemnation.

The incident took place on April 23.

A Dalit groom was attacked with stones by villagers in Mokhra village in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district for riding a horse during his wedding procession.

According to the police, an upper caste woman identified as Bhan Kunwar Raja Parmar confronted Jitendra during the procession and allegedly hurled casteist abuses. She reportedly questioned how a Dalit could ride a horse through her neighbourhood and then threw stones at him, The Observer Post reported.

Two other villagers, Surya Pal and Drigpal, allegedly joined the assault. Four people sustained injuries in the incident.

“It was supposed to be the happiest day of my life,” Jitendra told reporters. “But they humiliated me, threw stones, and told me to get off the horse and walk barefoot. They said Dalits should not even wear slippers near their homes.”

A complaint has been filed at Badagaon Dhasan police station. An FIR has been registered against the three accused under charges of assault and caste-based discrimination.

“The woman has been taken into custody, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused,” said station in-charge Narendra Verma.