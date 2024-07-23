MP: Dalit man accuses cops of thrashing him for overtaking their vehicle

Chhatarpur: A probe is underway after a Dalit sanitary worker alleged thrashing by police personnel in Khajuraho town of Madhya Pradesh for overtaking their official vehicles, an officer said on Tuesday.

The complainant, Rohit Valmiki, alleged he had overtaken vehicles of personnel belonging to the police and electricity departments on July 21 while heading home on a motorcycle.

Also Read AAP thanks SC for imposing interim stay on UP orders for eateries

Valmiki claimed in the complaint that some policemen accused him of driving recklessly and abused him.

He was taken to a police station and thrashed, Valmiki’s brother alleged.

Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) is investigating.

“Statements of the concerned persons are recorded. We will take strict action after investigation,” he told reporters.