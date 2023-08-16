MP: Dalit sarpanch says was not invited to hoist flag at school; probe on

Meanwhile, former Union minister and Congress leader Arun Yadav has sought a reply from the chief minister over Ahirwar's allegations.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 16th August 2023 8:29 pm IST
Barelal Ahiwar alleged that an upper-caste teacher did not allow him to hoist the flag

Vidisha: A Dalit sarpanch has alleged that he was not invited to hoist the Tricolour in their village school on Independence Day and accused the principal of making casteist remarks against him in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, an official said.

The official said a probe has been ordered to look into sarpanch Barelal Ahirwar’s allegations of casteist comments.

Also Read
Leaving Hindu fold helped Dalits do away with mental slavery: Prakash Ambedkar

Ahirwar, sarpanch of Bhagwantpur village, said that he was not invited by the principal of the local school to hoist the flag on I-Day. She also made casteist remarks against him, said Ahirwar.

MS Education Academy

He claimed that according to the Panchayati Raj Act, the sarpanch is authorised to hoist the flag in the school.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harshal Choudhary, however, said that Ahirwar hoisted the flag at the village panchayat office but the sarpanch is not authorised to do so at the school.

On the allegations of casteist remarks, Choudhary said a “Janpad Panchayat” official will probe into it and take action as per the law.

Meanwhile, former Union minister and Congress leader Arun Yadav has sought a reply from the chief minister over Ahirwar’s allegations.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 16th August 2023 8:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button