MP HC seeks original record of girl who scored zero marks in NEET

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has called for the original record from the National Testing Agency of a girl who received zero marks in this year’s National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar of the Indore bench issued the directive on Tuesday on a petition filed by Lipakshi Patidar (19), resident of Agar-Malwa district. The Union government’s lawyer sought a week’s time to produce the original record which the court granted, posting the next hearing to September 30.

Petitioner’s lawyer Dharmendra Chelawat said that Patidar had answered 161 out of 200 objective questions at the NEET held on July 17, and was confident of doing well.

When results came out on September 7, she was shocked to find that she had received zero marks, he said.

The Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheet sent to her by e-mail was blank, the lawyer said. Patidar had secured more than 80 per cent marks in class 10 and 12 examinations and she suspected that her OMR sheet was tampered with, the lawyer contended.