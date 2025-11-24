MP: Hindutva workers take law into their hands, assault two men

Bhopal: Hindutva vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh assaulted two Muslim men in separate incidents on the same day for their alleged crimes.

Several Bajrang Dal members stormed a flat in Tanishk Apartments in the Ayodhya Nagar area of Bhopal. After forcing open the doors, they spotted a man and a woman. They reportedly attacked the boy and handed him over to the police.

The right-wing workers alleged that the man’s real name was Danish Khan and ‘misled’ Hindu girls by pretending to be Rohit Yadav.

The Muslim man is a motor mechanic in the Shahjahanabad locality of Old Bhopal and created a fraudulent social media profile under the name of Rohit Yadav.

After assaulting him, the Bajrang Dal members handed him over to Ayodhya Nagar police, leading to his arrest and the registration of a case under the relevant legal sections.

The second incident occurred in Chhatarpur. Workers from Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagran Manch caught a young Muslim man reportedly blackmailing a Hindu girl with her photos and videos.

According to local reports, the young man, identified as Anas Khan, was apprehended at Hotel Adarsh Plaza on Panna Road, owned by a BJP leader.

He was beaten, forced to eat drain waste, had it smeared on his face, and was then dragged by his hair to the police station, all the way from Civil Lines.

The organisation claimed that Anas had been harassing the Hindu girl for months on end to extort money from her, using her obscene photographs.

Reports suggest that he called her that day seeking money.