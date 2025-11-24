Three cattle smugglers arrested after encounter in UP

Press Trust of India | Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim | Published: 24th November 2025 4:12 pm IST
UP Police
Representative Image

Shahjahanpur: Police have arrested three alleged cattle smugglers after an encounter in Shahjahanpur district, officials said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that a tip-off was received in Khutar that a group of cattle smugglers was heading to Barkliganj to slaughter animals.

When a police team reached the spot, the smugglers allegedly fired at them, prompting retaliatory fire, the SP said.

Memory Khan Seminar

In the exchange, two suspects – Bhare Khan (45) and Jafar (50) – sustained bullet injuries in their legs, the officer said. They are being treated at a government hospital.

A third accused, Javed alias Kariya, attempted to flee but was chased down and arrested, he added.

Police recovered animal-slaughtering tools from the accused, while the cattle they had brought for slaughter were found roaming in nearby fields, Dwivedi said.

Bhare Khan has 21 criminal cases against him, while Jafar and Javed have 14 cases each, including under serious charges, he said.

