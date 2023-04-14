MP: Muslim boy stripped, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Pak Murdabad’

A minor Muslim boy was allegedly kidnapped and forced to raise ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ slogans in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, three minors abducted the 11-year-old boy and took him to a pond, luring him with toys. They then forced him to chant ‘Jai Siya Ram’, ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ and ‘Hindustan Zindabad’.

In a video, recorded by the accused that surfaced and has been shared widely shared on social media, the naked Muslim boy can be seen repeating “Jai Shri Mahakal” and “Jai Shri Ram” after the perpetrators as they thrash him with a belt.

As they force him to say Hindustan Zindabad, he states, “We live in Hindustan we will say Hindustan Zindabad only!”

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against them in response to a complaint filed by the boy’s parents. They have been accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (causing harm), 294 (obscene act in a public place), and 365 (kidnapping for unlawful imprisonment).

The police released the three youngsters based on the surety of the parents and will also be counselled.

According to the Indore police, the youngster and those accused of the crime used to live in the same neighbourhood, and their parents are workers.

The police have requested for the video not be circulated since the boys are minors.