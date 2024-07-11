MP: Muslim girl murder sparks outrage; bones found in jungle

The mysterious disappearance of a 20-year-old student named Sara Mangliya took a tragic turn when her bones and clothes were discovered in a jungle after she went missing for over two and a half months in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police said on Thursday, July 11.

Police investigation revealed a love triangle allegedly led to the murder of Sara Mangliya, daughter of Sabir Ali. Sara was a second-year pharmacy student in a private college.

According to reports, Sara went missing on May 1 from her hometown. Her father had filed a missing person report with the Kshipra police station. During investigations, her friends Gaurav and Snigdha were questioned and detained by the police.

Based on the two friends’ statements, police discovered Sara’s skeletal remains and clothing in a jungle near Mhow.

Speaking about the case, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Rupesh Dwivedi said, “The investigation revealed that a love triangle between the three individuals met with a fatal fate. Gaurav was initially friends with Sara but then developed a friendship with Snigdha.”

Out of jealousy the duo hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Sara and killed her. After the murder, the accused is said to have dumped Sara’s body in the jungle where animals scavenged the remains leaving only the bones and scattered clothing behind.

“Subsequently, on Thursday, several pieces of evidence were found. They were sent to a forensic lab for testing. The officials have sent the bones, torn clothes, hair strands, and bracelet recovered from the spot to the lab,” ASP Dwivedi added.

Gaurav lives near Bengali Square, while Snigdha and Sara reside in the Lasudia and Kshipra areas, respectively. They were from different classes of the same college.