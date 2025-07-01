MP nursing student butchered by boyrfriend in broad daylight

In a horrifying incident in Madhya Pradesh, a man fatally slit the throat of his former lover, a nursing student at a government hospital in broad daylight as bystanders failed to intervene.

Eighteen-year-old Sandhya Chaudhary was a nursing student at the Narshingpur district hospital.

District superintendent of police (SP) Mrigakhi Deka told reporters that Sandhya met Abhishek Kosthi through social media and soon became lovers. “She was in a relationship with the accused, Abhishek Kosthi, for two years. From January this year, he suspected she was ‘cheating on him,’” the SP said.

Kosthi has been arrested by the police. He confessed to planning to kill her and then take his own life. “He tried to harm himself, but failed,” police said.

Also Read Hyderabad man murdered by brother, nephew over property dispute in Barkas

On June 27, Kosthi was waiting for Sandhya outside the hospital. As she reached, he overpowered her and started slitting her throat, as bystanders witnessed in horror. “He warned me not to interfere, or he would kill me too,” alleged a nursing officer.

Videos of the cold killing surfaced online and went viral across social media. Local reports claim that the attack went on for ten minutes despite the presence of two security guards outside the emergency room, as well as multiple doctors and bystanders.

Kosthi was arrested within one hour of the attack. An investigation is underway.

Patients of the ward were deeply disturbed by the murder. Eight patients chose to get themselves discharged. The remaining three left the ward the next morning.