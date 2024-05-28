MP: Over 400 loudspeakers from religious places across Indore removed

Indore: The administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has taken down 437 loudspeakers from religious places of different communities in the last two days, while a delegation of the Muslim community objected to the move on Monday, May 26.

As per the state government’s directions, 437 loudspeakers were removed from 258 religious places of different communities including temples, mosques, and gurudwaras, as per the state government’s directions, in the city in the last 48 hours.

“In compliance with the orders issued by the government of Madhya Pradesh, action was taken on Saturday to remove sound-amplifying devices from religious places. A total of 437 loudspeakers were removed from 258 different religious places, which were well above the prescribed norms. This action was taken after talking to all committees, be it temples or mosques,” additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav had ordered the removal of loudspeakers if it exceeded the permissible limit. This order follows the Noise Control Act and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, along with Supreme Court guidelines.

A delegation led by Indore’s Shahar Qazi, Mohammad Ishrat Ali, met district magistrate Ashish Singh to voice its concerns over the action.

In reply, the district magistrate said it was government’s order and everyone should compile by it.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Ali said, “Be it temples or mosques, loudspeakers have been removed from all the religious places in the city. We demand loudspeakers be allowed in religious places within the permissible noise limit as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.”

People complain about DJs playing music loudly at weddings, and in such a situation, DJs should also be banned, he said.

“Why are restrictions being imposed on loudspeakers only in religious places?” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)