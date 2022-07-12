MP: Revenue official caught taking Rs 1L bribe from sarpanch, held

Gwalior: A revenue official was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for issuing a victory certificate to a man elected as village sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Tuesday, an official said.

The Lokayukta’s special police establishment (SPE) caught tehsildar Sudhakar Tiwari accepting the bribe amount from the complainant at his government residence in Khaniyadhana town, 95 km from the headquarters, the SPE’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Rameshwar Singh said.

The complainant, Umashankar Lodhi, was elected as the sarpanch of Barsola village panchayat by a margin of five votes last week, but the accused official had demanded Rs 1.50 lakh from him by threatening to seek recounting of votes and for issuing the victory certificate, he said.

After giving Rs 50,000 to Tiwari earlier, Lodhi approached the Lokayukta police in Gwalior and submitted a recording of a phone call between him and the accused, Singh said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused official, he added.