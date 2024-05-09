MP: Row erupts as BJP leader makes minor son cast vote in Bhopal

Controversy erupted after a video of a BJP leader’s minor son casting a vote during the Lok Sabha elections in Berasia, in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, surfaced on the internet.

Sources said the boy was the son of Vinay Mehar, a BJP panchayat leader, who accompanied his father and seemed to record the video at the polling station on Thursday, May 9. The minor purportedly cast a vote on the EVM on his father’s behalf.

The video was shared on the BJP leader’s Facebook page, and it was highlighted by the media advisor of Congress’ Kamal Nath. The father and son were seen pressing a lotus (BJP) button on the EVM.

Pertinently, the video raised questions about how the BJP leader was allowed to take his mobile phone inside the polling booth and why the child was permitted to accompany his father.

Taking to X, Piyush Babele, whose handle describes him as a media advisor of Kamal Nath, said, “BJP has turned the Election Commission into a child’s play thing. In Bhopal, the BJP’s district panchayat member Vinay Mehar got his minor to cast his vote. Vinay Mehar also made a video of the time when he cast his vote. Vinay Mehar posted the video on Facebook.”

“Will there be any action?” he asked.

The Election Commission has not yet responded to the video. However, it has been acknowledged by the district officials.

District Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has ordered a probe and assured action against the presiding officer at the booth and the persons concerned.