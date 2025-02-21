MP to release more cheetahs into the wild in Kuno National Park

Bhopal: To showcase India’s pioneering extinct species restoration project through translocation, the Madhya Pradesh government will release more cheetahs into the wild in Kuno National Park, Sheopur of Morena district on Friday.

With this release, 12 cheetahs will now roam free in the wilderness.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took to his X handle to share the news: “Another significant step towards cheetah breeding in Kuno National Park! Jwala, the female cheetah brought from Namibia, along with her four recently born cubs (two males and two females), will be released in the open forest under the Khajuri tourism area today (Friday).”

Seven cheetahs are already relishing their freedom in Kuno National Park. With the release of an additional five cheetahs, the total will now be 12, which is sure to heighten the excitement for tourists visiting the area.

The Chief Minister further emphasised, “This initiative will not only enrich our biodiversity but also reinforce our commitment to cheetah restoration in India.”

Previously, on December 4, 2024, two male cheetahs – Vayu and Agni – were released into the wild, more than two years after eight cheetahs were transported to Kuno National Park from Namibia.

On February 5, 2025, five cheetahs were released into the wild at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district, just a day after cheetah Veera gave birth to two cubs. This birth has brought the total number of cheetahs in the state to 26.

With this effort, tourism is experiencing a remarkable boost, leading to new employment opportunities.

CM Mohan Yadav reiterated the state’s unwavering commitment to the conservation, promotion, and restoration of all wildlife, including cheetahs.

Kuno National Park, named after Kuno River, was established in 1981 as a wildlife sanctuary with an initial area of 344.686 square kilometres.

On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced cheetahs brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park.

The cheetahs were introduced in India under Project Cheetah, which is the world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project