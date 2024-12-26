Watch: Cheetah released in Kuno National Park spotted on MP streets

Hyderabad: A video of a cheetah roaming in a residential area of Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh has surfaced online on Wednesday, December 25. The cheetah is believed to be Vayu, from the Kuno National Park who was released into the wild along with another cheetah named Agni.

Vayu allegedly wandered out of the forest on Sunday, December 22, and was first spotted on a dirt road near the Polytechnic College in Sheopur. Since then it has been spotted in various locations across the city.

The cheetah was reportedly spotted near the Veer Savarkar Stadium on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday. The cheetah also hunted a street dog while prowling the area, reported FPJ.

Forest officials have said they are closely monitoring the cheetah’s movements but refused to disclose its current location because of concern for its safety.

Two cheetahs Agni and Vayu had been released into the Kuno National Park forest area early in December after being kept in large enclosures for nearly a year.

Their release marked a major milestone for the ‘Project Cheetah’ which aims to reintroduce the felines 70 years after their extinction in India. Currently, there are 24 cheetahs in the Kuno National Park including 12 cubs which were born on Indian soil. Only 12 out of the 20 adults who were brought from Namibia and South Africa survive.