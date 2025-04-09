MP: Tribal family living for 50 years evicted to make way for BJP office

Guna district collector informs that the BJP-ruled state government has allotted 32,000 square feet of land for the office.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th April 2025 3:17 pm IST
The image shows a tribal family displaced in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on April 9, 2025
Members of the displaced tribal family sitting as they watch the destruction of their house by district officials.

A tribal family in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district faced forced eviction from their home they had lived in for over 50 years, only for a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office to make way.

The land, where the tribal family’s house once stood and is now just blocks of concrete scattered around, has been registered under “BJP New Delhi”, with the party paying over Rs 1.5 crore and a registration fee of Rs 14 lakh. Guna district collector informs that the BJP-ruled state government has allotted 32,000 square feet of land for the office, Maktoob Media reported.

During the demolition of the house, members of the tribal family revolted against the government’s decision. “We were given notice just one day before the demolition. Is the government blind? What kind of justice is this?” asked Lakhan Singh.

His father, Nainak Ram, claims the land was sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. “We have all the relevant documents of the land and are consistent in paying municipality taxes,” he was quoted by Maktoob Media.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh posted about the tribal family’s forced eviction. He appealed to the Guna district collector to issue leases for housing. “If that is not possible then they should not be removed from there until they are allotted alternative land and funds are allocated under PMAY,” his X post read.

