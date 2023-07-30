MP: Union Minister Amit Shah visits birthplace of Parshuram near Indore

He is scheduled to address the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelan' here later.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers to Lord Parshuram statue at Janapav Kuti, in Indore, Sunday, July 30, 2023 (PTI Photo)

Indore: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Janapav Kuti, considered the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh and offered prayers.

He is scheduled to address the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Sammelan’ here later.

Shah was welcomed at Janapav Kuti, located in a hilly area about 50 kilometres from Indore city, by priests who offered him an ‘angavastram’ and he prayed amid Vedic chants, eyewitnesses said.

Shah highlights surgical strike, Article 370 abrogation in Indore; slams Congress

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur and state BJP president VD Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Party functionaries said around 50,000 BJP workers are expected to attend the Vijay Sankalp Sammelan, which is part of moves to boost its prospects in the year-end Assembly polls.

