MP urination case: CM Chouhan washes feet of victim, apologises

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan apologised to the tribal man, who was subjected to an inhumane act by an upper-caste man in the state’s Sidhi district. BJP worker.

In a video shared by ANI, the chief minister was seen washing the feet of Dashmat Rawat, the tribal man who was urinated upon by Pravesh Shukla. Several reports suggest that Shukla is a BJP worker.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Dashmat Rawat and washes his feet at CM House in Bhopal. In a viral video from Sidhi, accused Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat.



CM tells him, "…I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you.… pic.twitter.com/5il2c3QATP — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Dressed in a formal shirt and pants, Rawat was brought in by the chief minister and made to sit on a chair. Chouhan sat on a stool beside him.

Visibly shy, Rawat hesitated to remove his shoes but Chouhan urged him and then asked Rawat to place his feet on the plate. Chouhan then washed Rawat’s feet.

Later, the chief minister garlanded Rawat and wrapped a white cloth around him. “I was pained to see the video. I apologise to you,” Chouhan said.

“For me, the poor and the people are like God. Serving them is equal to worshipping God. We believe that God resides in every human being. What happened to Dahsmat Rawat was wrong,” the chief minister said.

Also Read MP govt razes house of BJP worker who urinated on tribal man

On Wednesday, Pravesh Shukla’s house was partially razed by the Sidhi district administration. Shukla was taken into custody on July 4 after a viral video created a stir. The video purportedly showed Shukla urinating on Rawat.

Pravesh Shukla is reportedly a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and a close aide to MLA Kedar Nath Shukla.

Pravesh has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered. Police have also invoked the stringent National Security Act against him.

Nautanki trending

This act of the Madhya Pradesh CM does not appease Twitter. Several users have called it ‘Nautanki’. Many users said that the video would be used to evoke sympathy in the upcoming Assembly elections in November.