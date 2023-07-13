MP wife leaves man for adding 2 extra tomatoes to curry

As Indians try their best to put fewer tomatoes in their food in order to save money, a vexed woman from Madhya Pradesh left her husband after he added two extra tomatoes to make a curry.

The incident took place three days ago when Sanjeev Kumar Verma, who runs a dabba-style tiffin centre in Shahdol, added two tomatoes to curry without his wife Arti’s knowledge.

Angry at her husband’s behaviour, Arti left the house along with their daughter and hasn’t returned home.

“She left with our daughter in the morning. I have been looking for them for three days. I have filed a complaint with the police. I request to please bring back my wife and daughter,” Sanjeev told local media.

There seems to be no respite to the common man as prices of tomatoes touched Rs 150 per kg on Thursday.