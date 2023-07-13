MP wife leaves man for adding 2 extra tomatoes to curry

The husband, who runs a dabba-style tiffin center in Shahdol district, added two tomatoes without his wife's knowledge in a curry.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th July 2023 3:21 pm IST
Sanjeev Kumar Verma

As Indians try their best to put fewer tomatoes in their food in order to save money, a vexed woman from Madhya Pradesh left her husband after he added two extra tomatoes to make a curry.

BookMyMBBS

The incident took place three days ago when Sanjeev Kumar Verma, who runs a dabba-style tiffin centre in Shahdol, added two tomatoes to curry without his wife Arti’s knowledge.

Also Read
‘Not loving it’: McDonald’s suspends tomato use as prices soar

Angry at her husband’s behaviour, Arti left the house along with their daughter and hasn’t returned home.

MS Education Academy

“She left with our daughter in the morning. I have been looking for them for three days. I have filed a complaint with the police. I request to please bring back my wife and daughter,” Sanjeev told local media.

There seems to be no respite to the common man as prices of tomatoes touched Rs 150 per kg on Thursday.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th July 2023 3:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button