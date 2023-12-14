MP: Woman killed by live-in partner in Indore for refusing sex

Bhopal: A 20-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore was killed by her live-in partner for allegedly refusing to have a physical relationship with him, police said on Wednesday.

Police made the shocking revelation three days after the body of woman was found lying in a pool of blood at the accused’s residence.

As per the police, the body of the woman was found on December 9, two days after she was killed. The accused had locked the door of his house and run away.

During the investigation, police found that the victim was in relationship with Praveen Singh Dhakad and was living at his rented house in Indore.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters on Wednesday that the woman was killed in the rented house in the Raoji Bazaar area on December 7 and her body was recovered by police two days later.

Dhakad, 24, who hails from Guna district, got furious when she refused to have physical relations with him and stabbed her in the neck with a pair of scissors, he said.

The woman started bleeding profusely and died on the spot, said Vishwakarma.The accused panicked and fled after locking the house from outside and also took away her mobile phone, he added.

Police said the accused was arrested on Wednesday following a three-day-long search operation.