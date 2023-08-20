MPHA recruitment: Telangana govt extends age limit to 49

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has taken a crucial step by bringing changes in the ongoing Multi Purpose Health Assistants MPHA (F) recruitment process facilitated by the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB).

As per the notification, the age limit for the aspirants has been extended from 44 to 49 years. Furthermore,146 additional vacancies have been created bringing the total number from 1,520 to 1,666.

Notably, this notification also includes 265 additional posts that were previously advertised in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), bringing the total number of MPHA positions to be filled to 1,931.

The aim of the reform is to bolster the selection procedure and broaden the horizons for contracts and assigning workers working for healthcare institutions and programs.

Also Read Telangana to get 500 MW wind power from SECI

The re-evaluation of the scoring process is a key component of this improvement. Previously, 80 points were distributed for the written test and 20 points for service. The revised method awards 70 points for the written exam and reserves up to 30 points for previous government service.

However, candidates serving in tribal areas will receive 2.5 points for every six months of their service, while those serving in non-tribal regions will get 2 points for the same tenure.

Taking to X, the health minister T Harish Rao endorsed the move and congratulated aspirants for the opportunity.