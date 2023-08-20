Telangana to get 500 MW wind power from SECI

Hyderabad: In a significant move, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) will be setting up an Inter-State Transmission System Project (ISTS) connected wind power project in Telangana along with Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh at a total capacity of 1300 megawatts (MW).

Out of a total capacity of 1300 MW, Telangana state will receive 500 MW across Nizamabad, Rangareddy, and Medak substations. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will receive 300 MW in Karur city.

Similarly, 500 MW will be distributed across the Neemuch, Mandsaur, and Pachora cities of Madhya Pradesh.

In order to provide SECI with renewable energy, this program calls for Wind Power Developers (WPDs) to develop Wind Power Projects that are connected to the ISTS. These projects will operate under a build-own-operate (BOO) framework.

The Request for Selection (RfS) for Tranche XV Wind Power Projects was just made public by the SECI. The opening date for bids is September 25, and the deadline for bid submissions is September 20. The successful bidders chosen based on this RfS will enter into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the SECI for the purpose of purchasing wind power for a 25-year period.

Currently, Telangana has 128 MW of installed wind power, including 100 MW from Pargi windmills and 28 MW from windmills near Zaheerabad on the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway.

More than 200 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy are estimated to become commercially exploitable in India.

India presently has 168.96 GW of total renewable energy capacity (as of February 28, 2023), with roughly 82 GW of that capacity being implemented at various phases and over 41 GW being in the tendering stage. This includes 42.02 GW of wind power, 10.77 GW of biopower, 64.38 GW of solar power, and 51.79 GW of hydropower.