MrBeast rents Pyramids: What’s the YouTube star planning?

Mumbai: YouTube superstar Jimmy Donaldson popularly known as MrBeast is making waves with his upcoming reality show, Beast Games. Set to premiere on December 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video, the show features 1,000 contestants competing for a massive Rs. 42 crores ($5 million) cash prize.

Even before its release, Beast Games has already broken over 40 Guinness World Records, including the largest cash prize in game show history and the most cameras used during production.

Filmed on custom-built sets in Canada, the show pushed the limits of production, with over 1,000 cameras capturing the action and a crew managing 56 miles of cable. MrBeast described the series as something never seen before, combining intense competition with unexpected twists.

Exploring the Great Pyramids of Giza

Meanwhile, MrBeast is preparing for another unique adventure. He has gained exclusive access to the Great Pyramids of Giza for 100 hours to create a one-of-a-kind video. During this time, he plans to explore hidden tombs, secret chambers, and even spend nights inside the pyramids. MrBeast says he wants to show people parts of the pyramids that have never been seen publicly.

The Rise of Mr Beast

At just 26, MrBeast has become one of the most influential creators, with over 337 million subscribers on YouTube. Known for his massive giveaways, extreme challenges, and philanthropy, he continues to redefine entertainment.

With Beast Games and his pyramid adventure, MrBeast is taking his creativity to new heights, proving there are no limits to what he can achieve. Fans can’t wait to see what’s next!