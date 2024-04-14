Mrunal Thakur fee hiked, per movie she is now charging Rs...

Mumbai: Mrunal Thakur, the talented and versatile actress, has been making waves in both Bollywood and Tollywood. With her impressive performances and growing popularity, it’s no surprise that she’s now demanding a higher fee for her work.

Mrunal Thakur’s Fee Per Movie

As Mrunal Thakur’s career continues to rise, she has decided to increase her fees. Sources say she has successfully negotiated higher pay for both Bollywood and Tollywood projects. The actress is asking for Rs 5 crores for any new projects she signs on to. She received nearly Rs 3 crores for the latest movie Family Star. Producers and directors are now willing to invest more in the actress as they see her value in their movies.

Also Read Mrunal Thakur opens up about her struggles in Telugu cinema

Journey In Industry

Mrunal’s career in entertainment started with TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Har Yug Mein Ayega Ek Arjun. However, her talent for acting and magnetic presence on screen quickly got her noticed by movie directors too leading her to make her mark in the world of cinema.

In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed film Love Sonia. Her performance as the lead character received positive reviews from both critics and viewers. She has since appeared in a number of other successful projects like ‘Lust Stories 2’, ‘Jersey’, ‘Made in Heaven Season 2, ‘Super 30’, and ‘Pippa’.

Mrunal Thakur is not limited to Bollywood alone; she has also made a name for herself in Tollywood. Her roles in hit movies like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna were well-received by audiences. While her latest release Family Star did not do well at the box office, Thakur had high expectations for it.