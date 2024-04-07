Mrunal Thakur opens up about her struggles in Telugu cinema

Mumbai: Mrunal Thakur, the talented actress, made her Telugu film debut with the heartwarming movie “Sita Ramam”. Starring alongside the charismatic Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal left an indelible mark on the audience.

Mrunal Thakur recently spoke about her experience working in the Telugu film industry during Sita Ramam. In a recent interview, she got candid about how the Telugu language affected her artistically.

The Struggle with Language

Mrunal made her Telugu cinema debut with Sita Ramam. However, she had a tough time shooting for the film as she didn’t know the language. She reveals that she was ‘restless’ during this period.

The Almost-Quit Moment

In her own words, Mrunal shared that there was a point where she almost considered quitting Telugu movies. The frustration of not being able to communicate effectively weighed heavily on her. But it was her determination and passion for acting that kept her going.

“I remember I told Dulquer Salmaan in Kashmir, ‘Sita Ramam is my first and last film in Telugu. I will not do any Telugu film’. He just looked at me and said, ‘We’ll see’. I think one of the reasons why I am today considering Tamil film or Kannada film is probably because of him.”

“Earlier I felt like what was more important was what mattered was the story and language was manageable but I think if you don’t know the language it gets a bit tough and since childhood, I wanted to be a princess. So, this was the best opportunity and my preparation started from childhood,” Mrunal Thakur added

After the success of Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna! Her new Telugu film ‘Family Star,’ directed by Parasuram Petla was released on April 5th, 2024, It is a highly anticipated movie starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

The film is produced by Dil Raju for Sri Venkateswara Creations. KU Mohanan will serve as the cinematographer, with Marthand K Venkatesh acting as editor.