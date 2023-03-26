Mrunal Thakur shifts to Hyderabad, see her fee for Telugu movies

Hyderabad: Mrunal Thakur is the buzz in the town! This Bollywood diva is set to make waves in Tollywood with her next film, in which she will co-star with heartthrob Nani. But hold on, there’s more! According to reports, the actress has also made a wise investment by purchasing a lavish house in Hyderabad. This starlet is determined to take the Telugu film industry by storm and establish herself as one of the country’s top actresses.

The actress is also becoming busy in the film’s as she is also taking the remuneration of whopping amount of Rs 3 crore for her upcoming film, it’s clear that the producers recognize her incredible talent and stunning looks. Why shouldn’t they? After all, the actress has already established a name for herself in films such as ‘Toofaan,’ ‘Batla House,’ ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Super 30.’ Her fans can’t get enough of her and are waiting for her to light up the screen in Tollywood.

According to sources close to the actress, her decision to buy a house in Hyderabad was influenced by the increasing number of offers she has received from the Telugu film industry. This demonstrates her determination to make a name in Tollywood and establish a strong foothold in the industry.

The anticipation for her upcoming film with Nani is already at an all-time high. The film is described as a romantic comedy, and fans can’t wait to see the stunning actress in a never-before-seen role. With her undeniable talent and Nani‘s massive popularity in the Telugu film industry, this film is intended to be a smash hit.