MS Creative School SSC toppers felicitation ceremony

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy, after achieving remarkable success in the SSC examinations, has announced the Ghulam Rasool Khan Award along with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for its outstanding SSC topper Ayesha Muneeba, who secured 591 marks out of 600.

This announcement was made during a grand felicitation ceremony organized by MS Education Academy for the successful SSC Exam 2026 students. Parents and teachers were also invited on this occasion.

Expressing her happiness over the announcement of the Ghulam Rasool Khan Award, Ayesha Muneeba said that she is first and foremost grateful to Almighty Allah for guiding her throughout this journey. She also extended her special thanks to her parents, teachers, and MS Education Academy, stating that scoring 591 out of 600 marks is a matter of great honor for her.

On this occasion, Vice Chairperson of MS Education Academy, Nuzhat Khan, expressed happiness over the record achievement of 1,340 students in the SSC results. She emphasized that the true distinction of MS is not just marks or scores, but the character-building that instills in students the belief that the greatest lesson from their ten-year educational journey is “to seek the pleasure of Allah.”

Managing Director Anwar Ahmed presented detailed insights into the record-breaking results, stating that 125 students scored above 550 marks. He attributed this success to the prayers of parents, the dedication of teachers, and the silent efforts of the academic team. He also announced that 17 students who scored above 580 marks will be awarded scholarships and fee concessions upon admission into Intermediate. The overall topper, Ayesha Muneeba, will be honored with the “Ghulam Rasool Khan Award” along with a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Founder and Chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan sent his congratulatory message from Madinah Munawwarah, which was read out by the Vice Chairperson Nuzhat Khan. He stated that these results are not just numbers but a reflection of the institution’s sincerity and unified vision. He described teachers as true nation-builders and said that the extra time devoted to weaker students has now manifested as this historic achievement. He also challenged the team not to become complacent with these results, but to use them as a foundation for even greater future milestones.

Director Mohammed Mauzzam Hussain also addressed the gathering, stating that this year’s results have surpassed all previous records and set a new benchmark. He noted that statistical analysis shows the academy has achieved new heights in both quality and quantity. While last year only 7 students scored above 580 marks, this year the number has increased significantly to 17. Similarly, the number of students scoring above 570 marks has risen from 22 to 49. The remarkable improvement in overall academic standards is evident from the fact that 158 students scored above 550 marks. A total of 1,340 students successfully passed the SSC examinations, bringing pride to MS Education Academy and laying a strong foundation for their bright futures.