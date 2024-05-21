MS Edu Academy awards its SSC, Intermediate toppers cash prizes

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy on Tuesday, May 21, organised a prestigious event at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan in King Koti to felicitate and encourage its SSC and Intermediate toppers.

The event honoured 33 students for achieving a perfect 10/10 CGPA in their SSC exams. Each received a medal, a certificate, and a cash award of Rs 25,000. SSC toppers with a 10/10 CGPA were honoured with the Ghulam Rasool Khan Awards, and other toppers were also felicitated with special awards.

Additionally, the students from the MPC and BPC streams, who scored 993/1000, alongside four students who scored 990/1000 marks, and one more student from last year who scored 991/1000 marks but could not be awarded were honoured.

Each of these students received the Ameer-e-Mohtaram Nayeem Ullah Khan Sahab meritorious award with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, an official release said.

Chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammad Lateef Khan, said, “Our motive behind it (the event) is that our children need to be encouraged. They need to be appreciated and encouraged a little. If we push them a little, give them a few awards, and anchor them a little, then, inshallah, these children will go ahead and become great achievers.”

The event was graced by Chief Guest Amirullah Khan, a retired civil servant officer currently serving as a member of the Telangana State Public Service Commission. The Guest of Honour, Mohammed Faizan Ahmed, an ex-student of MS IAS Academy and IAS officer of the Telangana cadre who secured the 58th rank in the All India Civil Services exam, also inspired the attendees with his journey and achievements.

“We hope from Allah that today’s gathering of students will become very useful for the nation, and it will become a big inspiration for the coming generations. We are requesting prayers from all of you; we will pray for him, for their safety, for MS staff, and MS administration,” the chairman said.

The event concluded with a prayer and national anthem by the MS Education Academy’s senior management, along with Director Mohammed Ghouseuddin, Academic Director Dr. Syed Hameed, Jr. Directors Mohammed Owais Khan, and Mohammed Ilyas Khan.