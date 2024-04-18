MS IAS Academy students crack UPSC CSE 2023

Hyderabad: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 results. Among the successful candidates, MD Asim Mujteba and MD Burhan Zaman, students of MS IAS Academy, have achieved All India Ranks of 481 and 822 respectively.

In the previous years too, students of MS IAS Academy have cracked the examination.

Stages in UPSC CSE 2023

The Civil Services Examination is one of the most challenging and prestigious competitive exams in India. It consists of multiple stages, and candidates need to excel in each phase to secure a coveted position in the civil services.

The journey to becoming a successful UPSC CSE candidate begins with the preliminary examination. Held on May 28, 2023, the preliminary exam acts as a screening test, enabling candidates to proceed to the subsequent stages of the selection process. The results of the preliminary examination were announced on June 12, paving the way for qualified candidates to move forward.

The main examination, conducted from September 15 to 24, represents the second stage of the UPSC CSE. This stage comprises a comprehensive written examination that tests candidates’ knowledge and understanding of various subjects.

Following the evaluation of the main examination papers, the results were declared on December 8. Candidates who successfully cleared the main examination became eligible for the final stage – the interview round.

Also Read UPSC CSE result 2023: List of Muslim candidates who cracked the exam

After the interview process, which concluded on February 16, the Union Public Service Commission has finally released the highly awaited final results of the Civil Services Examination 2023 on Tuesday.

This year, a total of 1016 candidates have made it to the final list.

Among these candidates, MD Asim Mujteba and MD Burhan Zaman from MS IAS Academy have secured places in the final merit list.

The list can be viewed on the official website of UPSC (click here).

MS IAS Academy’s performance

It is worth noting that MS IAS Academy has consistently produced successful candidates in the UPSC CSE in recent years.

In the 2022 examination, nine students from the academy passed the preliminary exam. Out of these, three students successfully cleared the main examination and progressed to the interview stage. Among them, Mohammed Burhan Zaman secured a position in the final merit list.

Earlier, Mohammed Faizan Ahmed and Mohammed Haris Sumair, who secured All India Rank 58 and 270, respectively were also students of MS IAS Academy.