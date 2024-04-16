UPSC CSE result 2023: List of Muslim candidates who cracked the exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023. In the list of top 10 UPSC toppers, one Muslim candidate has secured a place.

Out of the total 1016 candidates who have made it to the final list, at least 50 candidates belong to the Muslim community.

The top three ranks in the UPSC CSE 2023 have been secured by Aditya Srivastava, Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy.

Following is the list of UPSC CSE 2023 Muslim toppers:

NAUSHEEN (All India Rank: 9) WARDAH KHAN (AIR: 18) ZUFISHAN HAQUE (AIR: 34) FABI RASHEED (AIR: 71) ARFA USMANI (AIR: 111) SYED ADEEL MOHSIN (AIR: 157) KHAN SAIMA SERAJ AHMED (AIR: 165) SAYEM RAZA (AIR: 188) FARHEEN ZAHID (AIR: 241) AREEBA SAGHIR (AIR: 253) EHTEDA MUFASSIR (AIR: 278) NAZISH UMAR ANSARI (AIR: 311) SYED MUSTAFA HASHMI (AIR: 312) FATHIMA SHIMNA PARAVATH (AIR: 317) SHAHIDA BEGUM S (AIR: 323) HAMID NAVED (AIR: 332) AREEBA NOMAAN (AIR: 339) MOHAMMAD HARIS MIR (AIR: 345) MOHAMMAD FARHAN SEH (AIR: 369) MD TABISH HASAN (AIR: 374) GHULAM MAYA DIN (AIR: 388) ALIFA KHAN (AIR: 418) DANISH RABBANI KHAN (AIR: 447) ZOHRA BANU (AIR: 469) MD ASIM MUJTEBA (AIR: 481) ABDUL FASAL P V (AIR: 507) MOHAMMAD AFTAB ALAM (AIR: 512) SEERAT BAJI (AIR: 516) AFZAL ALI (AIR: 574) MOHAMED RISWIN I (AIR: 659) NAZIA PARWEEN (AIR: 670) SYED TALIB AHMED (AIR: 677) SHOIAB (AIR: 730) ABDULLAH ZAHID (AIR: 744) THASLIM M (AIR: 745) SOPHIA SIDDIQUI (AIR: 758) MD SHAHANSHAH SIDDIQUE (AIR: 762) MOHD ASHFAQ (AIR: 770) ATIF WAQUAR EKRAM ANSARI (AIR: 819) MD BURHAN ZAMAN (AIR: 822) GHANCHI GAZALA MOHMADHANIF (AIR: 825) SYED SADIQUE (AIR: 826) NAJMA A SALAM (AIR: 839) RASHIDALI A (AIR: 840) J ASHIQ HUSSAIN (AIR: 845) INBA S (AIR: 851) AHRAS A N (AIR: 852) HAMSA SHREE N A (AIR: 866) MD WARSHID KHAN (AIR: 1012) AZMAL HUSSAIN (AIR: 1013)

(Disclaimer: The above list is a compilation based on the names of candidates as mentioned in the Civil Services Final result published by the UPSC. It is pertinent to note that UPSC does not categorise students based on their religion. A few names may sound Muslim and cause confusion as they are used by people belonging to other faiths.)

The journey to becoming a successful UPSC CSE candidate begins with the preliminary examination. Held on May 28, 2023, the preliminary exam acts as a screening test, enabling candidates to proceed to the subsequent stages of the selection process. The results of the preliminary examination were announced on June 12, paving the way for qualified candidates to move forward.

The main examination, conducted from September 15 to 24, represents the second stage of the UPSC CSE. This stage comprises a comprehensive written examination that tests candidates’ knowledge and understanding of various subjects.

Following the evaluation of the main examination papers, the results were declared on December 8. Candidates who successfully cleared the main examination became eligible for the final stage – the interview round.

After the interview process, which concluded on February 16, the Union Public Service Commission has finally released the highly awaited final results of the Civil Services Examination 2023 today.

This year, a total of 1016 candidates have made it to the final list. As usual, most of the UPSC toppers are likely to opt for IAS. The list can be viewed on the official website of UPSC (click here).

(Note: The results are based on examination conducted in 2023)