MS Junior College student clears CA Foundation examination

Hyderabad: A student of MS Junior College, Mohammad Zuhair Hyder has successfully cleared the CA Foundation examination held in May 2025. He scored 261 out of 400 marks.

This was his very first attempt, and his achievement has brought pride to both his family and the institution. With this success, Zuhair has become the 142nd student from MS Junior College to cross this important milestone on the journey to becoming a Chartered Accountant.

Speaking about his achievement, Zuhair shared that the journey was far from easy. However, it was the exceptional guidance of his teachers, the unwavering encouragement from the college administration, and the constant support and prayers of his friends and family that helped him reach this goal.

The MEC (Maths, Economics, Commerce) course at MS Junior College has empowered students like Mohammad Zuhair to not only excel academically but also to embark on the path to becoming confident, ethical, and socially responsible Chartered Accountants. The college goes beyond textbooks to cultivate financial awareness, an understanding of Islamic economic principles, and a deep sense of community service among its students.

On the occasion, Mohammed Lateef Khan, Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mohammad Zuhair and his parents. He said, “Zuhair’s achievement is a matter of immense pride for all of us. We truly value his dedication and perseverance, and we pray for his continued success in the upcoming stages of his CA journey. I also extend my sincere appreciation to the lecturers of MS Junior College whose consistent efforts and sincere commitment have made it possible for 142 of our students to step into the noble profession of Chartered Accountancy. This is not just an academic milestone but a powerful step towards nation-building.”

Mohammad Zuhair is now setting his sights on the next stage of his CA journey — the CA Intermediate — which he plans to attempt in May 2026.